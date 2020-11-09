First Alert Forecast: rain chances spike as moisture from Eta arrives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday and thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast! As the new week begins, expect warmer-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average humidity levels Eta emerges from the tropics.
High pressure to our north, an approaching cold front from the west and low pressure, Eta, to our south will all contribute to a wet pattern by midweek. Rain chances will grow to 70% Wednesday and Thursday, 50% Friday and 30% over the weekend.
Eta maintains tropical storm status but could strengthen into a hurricane as it meanders over the Gulf of Mexico. In the days ahead, Eta’s moisture will be transported up toward the Carolinas. Rainfall amounts could add up to 4 inches in some backyards.
Elsewhere in the tropics, a low pressure system in the central Atlantic shows signs that it could develop sometime this week into a tropical or subtropical depression. This system is several hundred miles away from the United States and looks to be moving generally east. “Theta” is the next Greek letter on the National Hurricane Center’s list.
Your First Alert Weather Team will be watching for localized flooding potential next week - stay alert! Check out the seven day planning forecast for Wilmington below. For a ten day outlook tailored to your zip code, consult your FREE WECT First Alert Weather App.
