First Alert Forecast: mild and increasingly rainy from Eta moisture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Monday. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As the new week begins, expect warmer-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average humidity levels Eta emerges from the tropics.
Odds for showers will be generally low as the week begins, near 20-30%. As the moisture from Eta approaches the Carolinas, rain chances will then grow to 50% Wednesday, 70% Thursday and 50% Friday.
Heading into the weekend, you’ll notice a chance in temperatures as a cold front sweeps through. Afternoon highs and overnight lows will trend closer to normal and showers odds will remain in place. Right now, a weekend washout is not expected but plan for a few passing showers.
Eta maintains tropical storm status but could strengthen into a hurricane as it meanders over the Gulf of Mexico. In the days ahead, Eta’s moisture will be transported up along the southeastern United States. Your First Alert Weather Team will be watching for localized flooding potential next week - stay alert!
