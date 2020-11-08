Pender County elementary schools return to in person learning Monday

“With the return of previously online-only students to a physical classroom, there is the potential for some current in-person students to see a shift in their assigned teacher, as well as changes to their bus route pick-up or drop off times. These changes will largely be based on class size mandates assigned to kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and the total number of students assigned to a bus. After gathering all the data on which plan families are requesting to learn under, Pender County Schools will build class rosters and bus routing schedules based on the new information. Those details will be communicated to families as they become available,” according to the school system.