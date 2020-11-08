Pender County elementary schools return to in person learning Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months without full-time, in-person schooling, Pender County elementary school students are heading back under ‘Plan A’ on Monday.
“Elementary school families who are currently learning on the A/B cohort schedule will continue to continue to do so until the change goes into effect next month. When Plan A learning is implemented, students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday continuing to be a remote learning day. All elementary school students have the option to come to campus under Plan A or be entirely remote learners,” according to an announcement from the schools.
Families of students in schools in Pender County should have received an email in order to let the schools know which students would be returning, and which students would be learning remotely. Students who have opted to learn remotely must stay on that plan until the end of the semester, which is Dec. 22.
“With the return of previously online-only students to a physical classroom, there is the potential for some current in-person students to see a shift in their assigned teacher, as well as changes to their bus route pick-up or drop off times. These changes will largely be based on class size mandates assigned to kindergarten through third-grade classrooms and the total number of students assigned to a bus. After gathering all the data on which plan families are requesting to learn under, Pender County Schools will build class rosters and bus routing schedules based on the new information. Those details will be communicated to families as they become available,” according to the school system.
For now middle and high school students are continuing to learn under the current model.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.