Carolina Beach will consider updates for Freeman Park ordinances

“If a vehicle is left unattended for more than 24 continuous hours or in a manner which constitutes hazardous conditions (i.e. in the wet sand area, within 10 feet of the toe of the dune) without giving prior notification to the town police department, the vehicle shall be considered abandoned. If the vehicle is determined abandoned, it may be stored in a secured location during which time the police department shall make a reasonable effort to locate the owner,” according to the agenda.