First Alert Forecast: warm with spotty showers this weekend, higher rain chances ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You can expect another mild day Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s across the Cape Fear Region. Also, you may expect warmer-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average humidity levels right into next week as Eta emerges from the tropics and helps prevent any cold fronts from dropping south along the East Coast.
Low, but not zero weekend shower odds remain in the forecast– a generally supportive setup for outdoor activities. Eventually, rain chances become much more substantial, mainly by the middle of next week.
For now, much of Cuba, South Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico is in the official five-day forecast track cone for Tropical Storm Eta, as the system looks to draw more strength from the warm waters this weekend. Elsewhere in the Tropics, things are quiet. New storm formation is not expected through early next week, The official end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is November 30.
