Family walks to end Alzheimer’s for generations of family members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The walk to end Alzheimer’s, a national effort to support research to find a cure. This year had to go virtual because of coronavirus concerns.
But in no way has that taken away from the support.
Jamar Jenkins and his family know firsthand what it’s like to deal with Alzheimer’s. It’s been in their family for 28 years.
“This is a disease that impacts our community tremendously and we don’t have a lot of dialogue," said Jenkins. "If we can do this and come together and bring awareness to a situation that is killing our people, we not only serve the goal of what the association is trying to do but we also shine a light on a disease that is not being taken care of as a whole.”
Jamar’s great grandparents, his grandmother and his grand-uncle have all been diagnosed at some point. There have been good times, and times that have been harder than others, but there’s one lesson he’s learned.
“Empathy is a big thing. Compassion," said Jenkins. "The ability to see your loved one outside of their illness because a lot of times you begin to run into situations where they’re not operating as your loved one.”
African Americans are about two times more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s than white Americans. It’s a stat the Jenkins family is well aware of.
“We can walk by faith as much as we want to but if science has a way to mitigate these circumstances, said Jenkins. "We want to get behind it.”
Hundreds of families walking their own paths, but for the same cause. In support of a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and a fight for a cure.
