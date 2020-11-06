Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus County man

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a 22-year-old man who went missing on Thursday.
Markell Dashan Gore was last seen on West Latham Street in Clarkton and may be in either Fayetteville or Wilmington, officials say.
He’s five-foot-eight and weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Gore was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jogging pants, and black/white Adidas shoes.
If you have any information, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551.
