Retired Ocean Isle Beach man says he’s buying his wife a new car after Cash 5 jackpot win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach man says he plans to buy his wife a new car and enjoy the rest of his retirement after winning a share of Wednesday’s $1 million Cash 5 jackpot.
Larry Duckett Jr., a retired engineer, bought the winning ticket for the Nov. 4 drawing through “Online Play,” while he was lying in bed.
“I went to bed thinking, ‘Well, I could win. Nah, I won’t win, but it was worth a try,’” he said. “Then I woke up and the email message said, ‘Your winnings have arrived,’ and I opened it up and was like, 'I can’t believe this. No, let me read this again.”
Duckett, who was one of three jackpot winners, claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He received one third of the jackpot: $335,720. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $237,529.
