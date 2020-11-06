Ice skating returning to U.S. National Whitewater Center this month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ice skating is returning to the U.S. National Whitewater Center - just in time for chilly weather and Christmas music.
The skating rink, located in the Whitewater Center’s upper pond, features 17,000 square feet of ice with three different program areas. An on-ice airstream will also be serving hot and cold beverages.
Ice Skating will return November 11 and remain open through mid February. Ice Skating requires a Single Activity Pass ($20) or All Access Pass ($59 Day Pass; $219 Annual Pass). Skate rentals are included in pass purchases.
Due to impacts from COVID-19, ice skating capacity has been limited.
For those who prefer to keep their walking shoes on and stroll through Whitewater Center’s wooded trail, “Lights” will also return in November.
“Lights is an illuminated walking trail that leads viewers through a series of immersive light installations featuring webs, vines, crystals and other natural features integrated into the forest,” the Whitewater Center says. The experience offers multi-sensory works created by artist Meredith Connelly that are site-specific to the Whitewater Center.
Lights will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from mid November through February and is free for all ages.
The Whitewater Center introduced ice skating and the lighted trail last year.
The center is located on Whitewater Center Parkway off of Hawfield Road.
