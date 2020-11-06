First Alert Forecast: spotty showers, widespread warmth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You can expect a mild Friday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Cape Fear Region. Sunny spells are possible but, just the same, onshore breezes will guide in enough ocean moisture for scattered packets of clouds and isolated showers. A couple of tenths of an inch of rain is possible in some cases but most locations will either get no rain or just a few hundredths of an inch.