First Alert Forecast: spotty showers, widespread warmth this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You can expect a mild Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s across the Cape Fear Region. Sunny spells are possible but, just the same, onshore breezes will guide in enough ocean moisture for scattered packets of clouds and isolated showers. A couple of tenths of an inch of rain is possible in some cases but most locations will either get no rain or just a few hundredths of an inch.
Your extended First Alert Forecast opens with low but not zero weekend shower odds – a generally supportive setup for outdoor activities. Also, you may expect warmer-than-average temperatures and higher-than-average humidity levels right into next week as Eta emerges from the tropics and helps prevent any cold fronts from dropping south along the East Coast. For now, much of Cuba, South Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico is in the official five-day forecast track cone for Eta.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App!
