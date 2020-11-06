County Boards of Elections set meetings to approve provisional and remaining absentee ballots

As of Friday afternoon, November 7, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reports approximately 99,000 remaining absentee-by-mail ballots statewide, and had previously reported 40, 766 provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot. They must be researched to determine the voter’s eligibility before being added to the election results.