County Boards of Elections set meetings to approve provisional and remaining absentee ballots

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boards of Elections in southeastern North Carolina counties have set meetings to approve provisional ballots cast by voters on Election Day, and remaining absentee ballots received after the election but postmarked on November 3.
As of Friday afternoon, November 7, the North Carolina State Board of Elections reports approximately 99,000 remaining absentee-by-mail ballots statewide, and had previously reported 40, 766 provisional ballots cast on Election Day. Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot. They must be researched to determine the voter’s eligibility before being added to the election results.
Similar to provisional ballots, absentee-by-mail ballots, if accepted, could be added to the vote totals from Election Day during the process leading up to the county vote canvass.
Here is the schedule of meetings as compiled by WECT News staff:
- Thursday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. to review and count supplemental absentee and provisional ballots
- Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. to conduct the county canvass of election results
- Friday, November, 13 at 9:00am pre-canvass meeting to review and count supplemental absentee and provisional ballots
- Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. to conduct the county canvass of election results
- Thursday - November 12 @ 6;00pm to review and count supplemental absentee and provisional ballots
- Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. to conduct the county canvass of election results
- Thursday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. to review and count supplemental absentee and provisional ballots
- Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. to conduct the county canvass of election results
- Tuesday, November 10 at 5:00 p.m. to approve absentee ballots that come in after the election but post-marked November 3, and approve provisional ballots
- Thursday, November 12 @ 5:00 p.m. to approve remaining absentee ballots
- Friday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. to conduct the county canvass of election results
