Car crashes into apartment building in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle ran into an apartment building Friday afternoon in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a 77-year-old woman drove her car into an apartment building in the 4600 block of Still Meadow Drive at approximately 1 p.m.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The apartment was not occupied at the time of the wreck.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed and is being recommended for drivers reexamination.
According to the WPD, crews still were determining the extent of the damage to the building as of 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.