Burgaw man arrested on marijuana-related charges after drug bust

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man is facing several drug charges after a narcotics bust Thursday.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, its Vice/Narcotics Until and officers with the Burgaw Police Department executed a search warrant at 413 South Bodenheimer St.
“While executing the search warrant, Vice Detectives seized approximately 870 grams of Marijuana, Drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a large amount of US Currency,” a news release states.
Roscoe Sharone Cherry was arrested and charged with:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana
- Manufacture Marijuana
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.