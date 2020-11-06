Burgaw man arrested on marijuana-related charges after drug bust

By WECT Staff | November 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:01 PM

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man is facing several drug charges after a narcotics bust Thursday.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, its Vice/Narcotics Until and officers with the Burgaw Police Department executed a search warrant at 413 South Bodenheimer St.

Roscoe Cherry
Roscoe Cherry (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

“While executing the search warrant, Vice Detectives seized approximately 870 grams of Marijuana, Drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a large amount of US Currency,” a news release states.

Roscoe Sharone Cherry was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Marijuana
  • Manufacture Marijuana
  • Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

