Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for some help to bring a missing man back home. The department posted a picture of Gregory Cole to Facebook close to ten o’clock Thursday night.
Gregory Cole was last seen at a home on Dolphin Shores Drive around six o’clock on Wednesday but is known to have been in Myrtle Beach driving a dark red 2018 Chevy Malibu with a North Carolina tag PNP-8232.
Gregory Cole is 69, 5-foot-ten, 225 to 250 pounds.
If you know anything about him you can contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-713-6021 or simply call 911.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.