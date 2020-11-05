The State Board of Elections reassures people their votes are counted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Inundated with questions from voters, the State Board of Elections wants to reassure people their 2020 general election ballots were counted.
“We respectfully ask that voters trust their bipartisan boards of elections across North Carolina. We are here to make sure your votes count, and they will,” said executive director of the State Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell.
Registered voters can use the Voter Search tool to confirm their vote; however, officials wanted to inform Election Day voters it may take a few weeks before their voter history is updated to reflect their vote because the county boards of elections must complete post-election processes first.
“If you voted in person and inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were immediately recorded on a memory card, and your votes were reported on election night as part of the unofficial results,” said Brinson Bell.
Using the voter search tool, people who voted early, by mail or in-person, will not see their ballot status show up in the “Voter History” under the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the voter database until the voter’s county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history. This may take a couple of weeks or longer. Voter history includes the election date, the voting method and your county.
If you voted absentee by-mail, the “Absentee Status” of the “Your Absentee Ballot” section will show “VALID RETURN.” The “Return Method” will show “BY MAIL” and the “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED” or “ACCEPTED - CURED”.
If you voted during one-stop early voting, the “Absentee Status” will show “VALID RETURN.” The “Return Method” will show “IN PERSON” and the “Return Status” will be “ACCEPTED”.
If you cast a provisional ballot, you will need to use the Provisional Search tool to check the status of your ballot, but not until 10 days after the election.
When using the voter search or provisional search tools, all fields marked with a red asterisk need to be completed.
State elections officials urge voters to be wary of misinformation spread on social media.
“Please be patient as your county boards of elections work extremely hard to ensure all ballots are counted and results are audited and certified,” said Brinson Bell. “With these options, voters can have peace of mind that their voice was heard in this election.”
