New Hanover County Commission race remains too close to call

“Typically, mail in ballots are not friends of Republicans but in COVID, in 2020 and God knows what else, you know the meteorite could strike the earth or whatever, you know --who knows. But after next Friday when the count comes out, I’ll look at the numbers and whether we call for a recount or not it’s got to be a reasonable number it’s got to be a workable number shouldn’t be anything astronomical to try to overcome,” said Skip Watkins.