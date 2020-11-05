N.C. health officials want you to keep these tips in mind during Thanksgiving gatherings

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - If you’re gathering with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving, North Carolina health officials hope you keep the following tips in mind while you’re making plans.
“While the safest thing we can do for our friends and family and loved ones is to avoid getting together in person, especially indoors, I know that runs counter to our holiday traditions,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “Folks want and need to be together during the holidays. We can’t eliminate risk, but we can decrease it.”
Cohen suggested the following steps to protect yourself and loved ones:
- Do not attend or host a gathering if you feel sick, or have been diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19
- While the state’s limit on gatherings is still in place, smaller is better and hosting the gathering outdoors is preferred
- If you have tables, keep people who live together grouped at the same table and space the tables six feet apart
- Clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces such as door handles and sink faucets
- Practice the 3W’s the entire time during the gathering
- Consider getting a screening COVID-19 test prior to travel or attending a family gathering.
Cohen added that the NCDHHS will release more formal guidance for Thanksgiving early next week.
