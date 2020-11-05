First Alert Forecast: muggy and mid locally, Eta emerging back over Caribbean

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! After having highs in the upper 50s Monday, middle 60s Tuesday, and lower 70s Wednesday, temperatures a little deeper in the 70s will grace the Cape Fear Region for the next several days. While afternoon highs and overnight lows remain above normal in the days ahead, it will also come with increasing humidity as tropical air returns.
In the tropics, a weaker Eta will slog across Guatemala and Belize Thursday and then back over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Florida Straits by Friday and this weekend. As these waters ought to be warm enough to refuel Eta, the system poses a potential wind and rain threat for Florida early next week and it is plausible that its remnants may bring an uptick in shower and storm odds for the Carolinas late next week.
