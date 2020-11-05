City of Boiling Spring Lakes seeks to fill seat vacated by Commissioner

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of Commissioners for the City of Boiling Spring Lakes is seeking to fill a seat vacated by Commissioner Steven Barger on November 4.
Commissioner Barger had to resign after being elected onto the Brunswick County Board of Education in the recent elections.
Individuals interested in filling the vacant seat must be at least 21 years old and a city resident.
Letters of interest should be emailed to jmcminn@cityofbsl.org or mailed or delivered by hand to the City Clerk, Jane McMinn, at this address:
9 E. Boiling Spring Road, Boiling Spring Lakes, NC 28461
All letters must be received by 4 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020.
