Brunswick County voters making sure voices are heard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is one of the fastest-growing counties not just in North Carolina, but in the country.
One of the growth areas is in registered voters. In 2016, the county had nearly 95,000 registered voters. This year, it increased to almost 115,000...a jump of about 20 percent.
Chet Forbush is one of those new voters and says there is no excuse not to vote.
“First of all, it’s your American right,” said Forbush. “As a full-blooded American, it’s absolutely necessary that you registered to vote—100% all the time, no matter where you are—particularly in Brunswick County which is one of the fastest-growing counties.”
The county’s voter turnout is up too in this presidential election...78 percent so far...according to the state board of elections, compared to 68 percent in 2016.
Joseph Coniglio lives in Brunswick County and believes the right to vote comes with responsibility.
“As you go to the polls, you really have to keep in mind that your vote has to count for something,” said Coniglio. “You have to be responsible enough to vote, therefore make it count.”
Data from the Board of Elections show a higher percentage of Republicans and unaffiliated voters currently in Brunswick County. Democrats make up a smaller percentage than in 2016.
But people moving in from other areas contributes to the changing political landscape.
“You have different dichotomies of people coming from different areas,” said Michael Verdi. “They bring their differences and wants and needs. It’s definitely important to get there if you’re passionate about a certain candidate.”
