Wilmington Police offer tips to prevent bicycle thefts after recent spike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bicycle thefts are on the rise in the City of Wilmington, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“The City of Wilmington has experienced an increase in bike thefts. The Wilmington Police Department wants to work in conjunction with citzens and residential communities to help reduce the theft of bikes, as well as all thefts in the city,” a Facebook post from the police department reads.
Police also offered residents a number of tips to help prevent the theft of bikes, and aid in their recovery if they are taken. A diagram also shows suggested ways to lock up bikes suggesting using U-locks to secure both the wheels and frame to bike racks, as opposed to simply chaining a wheel to the rack.
Other tips the police department include:
- Record the serial number/make/model/color of bike
- Take photos of your bike
- Learn how to lock your bike
- Lock and secure your bike in your home or garage when not in use
- Do not leave bike unattended or unlocked
Bike owners can also register their bike with the police department online, it is actually required for anyone riding a bike on city streets. Anyone who does not register their bike is liable to be charged a fine.
