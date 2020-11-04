Wilmington man pleads to vehicle thefts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend up to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into and stealing vehicles, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office.
Darryl Moore II, 36, entered guilty pleas on Nov. 3 to charges related to the break-in of a business, and the break-in and thefts of two vehicles last year.
On Sept. 13, 2019, Moore was caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle at the Family Fare on Market Street. Prosecutors said he stole the victim’s cell phone, which police were able to track to Moore.
On Aug. 21, 2020, Moore, who was out on bond for the 2019 incident, broke into a Toyota Tundra on Marstellar Street and stole the truck. Prosecutors said the theft was caught on survillance video.
The next day, Moore broke into Atlantic Car Center on South 17th Street and stole a Nissan Murano along with multiple tools. During the theft, Moore caused extensive damage to the garage door while trying to drive the SUV out. He managed to escape the property after driving through a gate.
Police located Moore and the SUV the following day.
Moore has prior drug, larceny, and domestic violence convictions, prosecutors said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.