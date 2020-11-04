Wilmington man gets federal prison sentence for pointing gun at officer

Wilmington man gets federal prison sentence for pointing gun at officer
James Edward Clarida Jr. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | November 4, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:54 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge after he pointed a gun at a police officer during a foot chase last year.

James Edward Clarida Jr., 29, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On March 31, 2019, Clarida was the passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation by officers with the Wilmington Police Department. As the car came to a stop, Clarida jumped from the car and ran from officers.

An officer immediately ran after Clarida. During the foot pursuit, Clarida turned and pointed a handgun at the officer. The officer took cover behind a parked vehicle and lost sight of Clarida.

Additional officers responded to the scene and with the help of a K-9 unit were able to locate Clarida hiding under a nearby home.

Officers recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun along a path they believe Clarida took.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.