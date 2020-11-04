TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned at 5th Ave., Dawson St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes at the intersection of South 5th Ave. and Dawson St. will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, while CFPUA crews complete a manhole replacement.
“The righthand lane of Dawson Street between South 5th Avenue and South 6th Street will be closed to traffic,” CFPUA said in a news release. “All northbound lanes of South 5th Avenue will be closed just south of Dawson. Northbound traffic on South 5th Avenue should detour onto Wright Street to South 4th or South 6th streets.”
The closure is expected to remain in place through early Sunday, Nov. 15.
