Surf City police honor retiring K-9

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - After more than eight years of protecting and serving the citizens of Surf City, Kayda is heading into retirement.
Kayda, a narcotics detection and tracking dog, was honored by the Surf City Police Department on Facebook Wednesday.
“Last week Kayda officially retired from duty,” the SCPD said in a Facebook post. "Kayda has been an amazing attribute to not only this agency but the region as a whole. She has assisted agencies with finding drugs, locating items, and most importantly locating lost individuals.
“Additionally, Kayda has represented the police department at schools and many events around the city showcasing her many talents while providing community engagement. Kayda has provided an invaluable service and she will be greatly missed.”
Sgt. Eric Peterson has been working with Kayda since she was a puppy.
In August of 2019, Kayda underwent surgery for oral squamous cell carcinoma but was able to return to work.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.