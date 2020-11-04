State Board of Elections releases details on outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has released details of the approximately 116,000 outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots that could still be counted in 2020 General Election races. That number includes all outstanding absentee by-mail ballots for which the voter did not vote in person during the early voting period from October 15th to October 31st, and reflects data last updated at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
The approximate number of outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots for counties in southeastern North Carolina looks like this:
- New Hanover County 3,200
- Brunswick County 1,400
- Pender County 600
- Columbus County 600
- Bladen County 200
According to the NCSBE, county boards of elections will hold meetings to count the remaining absentee and provisional ballots and add them to unofficial election results on the Election Night Reporting website. Most of the meetings will be held on Thursday, November 12, or Friday, November 13, but some could be held this week or early next week.
“We encourage the public to be patient and let the process unfold as it does in every election,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in an email news release. “All results reported on election night are unofficial. The post-election process ensures that all eligible voters' ballots are counted and that voters can be confident that the results are accurate. This is a long-established process. This year is no different.”
The NCSBE also released a breakdown of the outstanding ballots by political party:
- Unaffiliated 45,300
- Democratic 43,000
- Republican 26,500
- Libertarian 1,200
Lastly, the board also released a breakdown of the outstanding ballots by race:
- White 65,600
- Black or African-American 22,700
- Undesignated 18,800
- Other 4,300
- Asian 2,700
- Two or more races 1,100
- American Indian or Alaska Native 1,000
To check the list of counties’ approximate outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots click here.
