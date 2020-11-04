New Hanover County groups gather in support of election officials

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Workers and volunteers are working across the country to count ballots cast in this year’s election.
Meanwhile, something else was happening at the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office on Wednesday. Members of a community group showed up for a couple of different purposes.
“We are here today partly to say thank you to the poll workers...to the election workers who we know are doing conscientious work to make sure that every vote is counted,” said event organizer Anna Lee.
“There were votes that were cast yesterday that I want to make sure in New Hanover County get counted,” added Wilmington voter Mebane Boyd. “I think, nationwide, it’s an American value to vote and I wanna make sure that it happens in North Carolina and all over the country.”
In North Carolina, all absentee by-mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and received at the board of elections by November 12th will be counted. For Ashley Daniels and others, messages they hear from some politicians make them question whether that will happen.
“We’ve already witnessed the declaration that voting is a fraud,” said Daniels the southeastern regional organizer of the Carolina Federation. “Or, the process is a fraud. We’ve seen that happen today. So, the fact that we’ve witnessed that happening lets us know that we also have to act.”
“I don’t trust the system like I used to,” said Boyd. “That’s really scary for me. This was an effort to come together for people who also feel that way and for us to have a voice. I think that’s the thing everybody wants...is to have their voice be heard.”
