Murder suspect held on no bond after extradition back to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the men accused in a deadly shooting in Wilmington earlier this year has been extradited back to the Port City.
Edward Demorris Huckabee, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, breaking or entering, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the death of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady in May.
A spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said Huckabee made his first court appearance on the charges Tuesday, where a judge ordered he be held without bond. Huckabee was also appointed an attorney from the Capital Defenders office, the spokeswoman said.
Grady, 50, a popular party promoter, was shot on May 18 in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he would later die.
Edward’s brother, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two days later. He’s currently in jail under no bond.
US Marshals eventually arrested Edward Huckabee in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, ending a three-month-long long search.
