First Alert Forecast: warming temperatures, watching Eta

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Between Monday and Tuesday, many spots in the Cape Fear Region recorded their first 40s and 30s of autumn 2020, but that crisp, chilly air is growing stale now. Temperatures (and, to some extent, humidity levels) will begin to creep up through Thursday with afternoon highs mainly in the middle 70s.
The weather turns a bit milder and generally a little more unsettled in the extended forecast. Most days starting Friday into next week will feature variable clouds and a 20-30% chance of showers or even a stray thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be the real story as they only drop into the lower and middle 60s, compared to normal lows in the upper 40s this time of year.
In the tropics, a weaker but still potent Eta will swirl across Central America Wednesday into Thursday. Steering winds will slowly guide Eta back over the warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or Florida Straits by Friday and the weekend. In November, the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, United States tropical cyclone landfalls are rare but not unprecedented.
Your First Alert Forecast does not explicitly reflect any impacts from Eta, at least right now. It does showcase the staying power of the emerging mild weather pattern and also the risk of spotty showers. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, any time you like and for any location you choose, visit your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook.
