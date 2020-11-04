First Alert Forecast: warming temperatures, watching Eta

The weather turns a bit milder and generally a little more unsettled in the extended forecast. Most days starting Friday into next week will feature variable clouds and a 20-30% chance of showers or even a stray thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be the real story as they only drop into the lower and middle 60s, compared to normal lows in the upper 40s this time of year.