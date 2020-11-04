Despite pandemic, Santa Claus is still coming to town

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, kids will still have the chance to visit with Santa this year in person, although, there will be additional restrictions put in place.
At Mayfaire Town Center, Santa visits will be by appointment only and the visits will be contactless, meaning, no sitting on Santa’s lap this year and facemasks will be required. The visits will begin Nov. 27 this year and you can check online for exact dates and times as well as to make appointments.
For those worried about the pandemic, Santa will be offering several virtual options as well this year including a live Zoom call.
Independence Mall will also be host to Santa starting Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, visits here will also be contactless and face coverings will be required, you can find more information online.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.