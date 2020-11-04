No injuries reported after fire guts N. Tenth Street home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A home on North Tenth Street in Wilmington was destroyed following a fire Wednesday afternoon.
Flames engulfed the house as crews with the Wilmington Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Officials at the scene said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The home is considered a total loss. Two people were displaced due to the fire, but they did no require help from the Red Cross.
The fire was ruled accidental due to an electrical malfunction, officials say.
As of 3:30 p.m., fire crews have cleared the scene while Duke Energy and Spectrum officials continue repair work on nearby cables.
