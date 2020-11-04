City Council approves purchase of new camera system for SABLE, extends Downtown Alive parklet program and residential parking permits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City Council members authorized the purchase of a camera system and augmented reality mapping system for the WPD SABLE unit at a meeting Wednesday night.
These purchases ($502,886 and $117,800 respectively) are funded by a $486,488 Department of Homeland Security Port Security Grant and required a $162,163 local match.
Council also unanimously approved the allocation of $5600 of MSD funds (supplemented by a $1300 donation received from the Downtown Business Alliance) to continue the Downtown Alive parklet outdoor dining program through November 22. The funding will be used for rental of barricades to provide a safe, designated area for restaurant patrons to dine outside in temporarily re-purposed parking spaces.
An ordinance establishing new parking time limits on five residential blocks downtown was discussed along with expanding the current residential parking permit program and amending changes in enforcement times. In an effort to accommodate homeowners the city had created the residential parking permit program which limits certain blocks to permit parking only and imposes time restrictions for those without a permit in other spaces.
The proposed ordinance will add six metered spaces along South 2nd Street for museum visitors to use and will convert a loading zone in the 100 block of Orange Street into five metered spaces. The museum will be able to request permits to use these spaces to accommodate buses that drop off and pick up large groups of children. City Council approved both ordinances unanimously. More details can be found in this earlier story:
The second reading on an ordinance to amend the land development code regarding conditions for Commercial District Mixed-Use (CDMU) projects also gained approval.
In the absence of key parties wishing to speak on the issuance of tax exempt bonds by and for the Foundation for Affordable Housing, Council voted to withdraw the resolution in support of this from the agenda.
