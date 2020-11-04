Casting call for extras for locally filmed, “This Country”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lionsgate series “This Country” is looking for paid extras for season one to be filmed in Wilmington beginning November 12.
Casting company, TW Cast and Recruit need people of all genders, all ethnicities and all ages to be paid extras for the duration of filming, which runs from mid-November to mid-March.
“This Country” comes from Showrunner, Jenny Bicks, known for her work on the “The Greatest Showman” and HBO series “Sex in the City” alongside “Bridesmaids” director, Paul Feig.
Extras will be paid the standard $64 for each eight-hour day and time-and-a-half for hours worked beyond eight.
All extras will receive a mandatory COVID-19 test at the specific location provided by production three days before starting work and will receive a $20 bonus for each test taken.
Click here for more information and to sign up.
