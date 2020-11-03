Front-runner Stephanie Walker shies away from partisan politics in the NHC Board of Education race

Stephanie Walker was born and raised in Wilmington. She graduated from New Hanover High and UNCW. She raised two children in the Port City who both went to Laney High. Walker and her husband started small businesses in community management and landscaping. Though she has never ran for a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Education, she is currently the chair of the Vereen Memorial Historical Gardens and the secretary of the NHCS Commission of African-American History. One of Walker’s big platforms for her campaign is child advocacy. Walker believes every child is different and their needs are different. Other issues Walker would like to address as a school board member including: Pre-K expansion, supporting teachers and staff, and making safety a top priority.