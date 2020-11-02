Surf City Police asks for help identifying suspects in attempted vehicle break-in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Surf City Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects accused of trying to break into a vehicle.
Police posted a video on social media Sunday which shows at least two different individuals approaching a white SUV parked under a home and trying the door handle. The door appears to have been locked and the individuals continue walking.
“The Surf City Police Department is requesting your assistance, with identifying the subjects seen in the below video, attempting to break into a vehicle. If you have any information, please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711, by email at investigations@surfcitypolice.com, or by submitting a text-a-tip at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/,” police wrote in the post.
