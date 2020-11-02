First Alert Forecast: chilliest air of fall, flirting with frost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Sunday had 70+ high temperatures and, while those kinds of readings return to portions of your long-range outlook, for now the forecast narrative is all about the chilliest air so far in the fall season.
Keep your jacket handy Monday because, despite sunshine, a nippy northwest breeze will hold high temperatures to the 50s. Election Tuesday morning may begin with patchy frost in sheltered spots with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and then sunny 60s will make for a fine afternoon to head to the polls.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here or extend your outlook to ten days with the WECT Weather App. Right now, these forecasts feature neither direct nor remnant impacts from tropical systems, but as Atlantic Hurricane Season does not officially end until the end of November, your continued vigilance is recommended.
