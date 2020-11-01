UPDATE: Market Street reopens after accident involving telephone pole

UPDATE 11:37 a.m. - The Wilmington Police Department has reopened all lanes on Market Street, however, traffic is expected to remain slow since Duke Energy is out on scene making repairs.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is asking drivers to avoid Market Street near Lullwater Drive Sunday morning due to an accident.
According to police, an accident involving a telephone pole has caused the closure of part of the corridor.
“Beginning at Lullwater Dr., the westbound lane of Market St. is currently closed due to a wreck involving a telephone pole. Please avoid the area for the remainder of the morning,” according to a WPD tweet.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.