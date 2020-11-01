Man arrested, charged with murder after Saturday night shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested and charged a man with murder after a Saturday night shooting.
According to a tweet, it happened just before midnight.
Officers were near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue when they heard gunfire.
Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old female suffering from life-threatening wounds. She was then taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries a short time later. Her name has not been released.
Jaquan Cortez Jackson, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with Second Degree Murder. He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.
