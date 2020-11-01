First Alert Forecast: noticeably cooler next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and happy first day of November! Thanks for checking in to you First Alert Forecast as a strong cold front continues to sweep across the Carolinas. Sunset came early tonight -- at 5:17 p.m. temperatures will take a tumble through the remaining overnight hours.
Expect mainly upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning. As winds stay elevated, wind chills in the middle and lower 30s are possible. Afternoon highs will be impressively cool only reaching the 50s despite plenty of sunshine.
Cool weather lovers soak it up! By Tuesday morning temperatures will dive deeper into the 30s. Light breezes also set up the potential for some patchy frost Tuesday morning otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.
In the tropics, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Eta in the central Caribbean. This system will continue to drift towards Central America early this week and is expect to strengthen into a hurricane. This is no threat to the United States and, of course, we’ll continue to have close eyes on everything.
