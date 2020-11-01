First Alert Forecast: briefly unsettled to start November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and happy first day of November! Thanks for checking in to you First Alert Forecast. A round of showers with an embedded strong gusty storm will be possible ahead of a potent front that will bring a big bast of cold air to the Cape Fear Region ahead of the new work week.
Expect highs Sunday in the 70s with variable clouds, and storm odds around 40%. Sunrise will be at 6:32 a.m. and Sunset will come early-- at 5:17 p.m. Monday ought to be sunny but impressively cool with highs only in the 50s. Upper 30s and lower 40s imply a patchy frost risk Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with sunny 60s. Highs quickly surge back into the 70s for the rest of next week with generally low rain chances.
In the tropics, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Eta in the central Caribbean. This system will continue to drift towards Central America early this week.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tailor your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast from your WECT Weather App. And thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
