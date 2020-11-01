First Alert Forecast: briefly unsettled to start November

Expect highs Sunday in the 70s with variable clouds, and storm odds around 40%. Sunrise will be at 6:32 a.m. and Sunset will come early-- at 5:17 p.m. Monday ought to be sunny but impressively cool with highs only in the 50s. Upper 30s and lower 40s imply a patchy frost risk Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with sunny 60s. Highs quickly surge back into the 70s for the rest of next week with generally low rain chances.