15th Annual Run for the Warriors 5k and half-marathon go virtual this year

Hope for the Warriors is hosting the 15 Annual Run for the Warriors race in Jacksonville, but it'll look a little different this year.
“Unfortunately with the way 2020 has gone we have taken our run from an in person event in Jacksonville to a virtual event," said Jenna McDonald, the Sports and Recreation Manager Hope for the Warriors. “So what that means no matter where you live you can help and support and run. We have a 5K distance and a half Marathon distance -- 13.1 miles that you can register for.”
Since the event is virtual, participants have the flexibility to run wherever they want, when they want between the dates of Nov. 14-21. It costs $25 or $50 to join in on the, depending on which one you sign up for. The money helps support post-9/11 veterans and their families.
“There are so many pockets of our organization where we’re here to help and no matter what your path may look like or what kind of curve ball throws you, we’re here to assist and you hopefully find you that passion for that new hobby new career or whatever it maybe," said McDonald.
It’s been a time year for everyone, but especially veterans. Hope for the Warriors has kept many doors open for those who may need assistance in different ways.
“Even in faces of COVID, our organization has pivoted very well and has been fantastic in terms of bringing a lot of events virtual online,” said McDonald. “To make sure that we’re still connecting with our veterans in this time of isolation, which we know can be very difficult and there’s still a wide variety of those. We also offer them for the family and spouses the row so any little bit helps and every little bit helps.”
