PCSO: Rocky Point man arrested for sex crimes against a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for several sexual offenses against a minor, more charges are expected.
“Thomas Frank Andrews, Jr, a 36-year old Rocky Point resident, for the following charges: 12 counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, two counts of Felony Child Abuse and two counts of Sexual Battery,” according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of Andrews by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office who charged him with second-degree forcible rape.
“Andrews was arrested in Pender County on October 22, 2020 for the Vance County warrant. Pender County detectives later charged Andrews with the above-listed charges. Additional charges against Andrews for crimes occurring in Pender County are expected. At the time of his arrest in Pender County Andrews had in his possession hundreds of images of child pornography,” according to the PCSO.
He is being held in Vance County on a bond of $1,672,000.00.
“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information related to Thomas Frank Andrews, Jr contact Detective-Sergeants Steve Clinard and Eric Short at 910-259-1437,” according to the PCSO.
