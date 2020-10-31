Leftover pumpkin collection taking place at Arboretum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you were wondering what to do with your left over pumpkins after Halloween, consider dropping them off at the Arboretum where they can serve another purpose.
In conjunction with the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension 4-H program Pumpkin Palooza, the Coastal Composting Council the Wilmington Compost Company and
Isaac Bear High School’s Environmental Club, the Arboretum will serve as a drop off location for pumpkins to be diverted for both composting and animal feed," according to a press release.
Pumpkins can be dropped off from Nov. 1 - 6 and can be rotted or in good condition. Those wanting to donate their jack-o-lanterns should enter the Arboretum on Bradley Drive and follow the arrows to the collection bins.
