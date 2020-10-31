First Alert Forecast: a weather treat this evening, an unsettled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you and happy Halloween! Thanks for checking in to you First Alert Forecast. There is no shortage of things to do this weekend, but in the midst everything, remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed and check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. And just like the time, temperatures will fall back across the Cape Fear Region.
Here’s what you can expect for...
Halloween evening and tonight: Expect some sunshine and temperatures in the 60s late this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly fall back into 50s shortly after the sun sets. It will be mostly clear and dry for any socially distance trick or treating. Late tonight clouds will increase with a slight shower chance towards morning. Temperatures will hold in the 50s.
Sunday into next week: A reinforcing shot of chill will approach with highs in the 70s, variable clouds, and the risk of showers or even a storm Sunday. Sunrise will be at 6:32 a.m. and Sunset will come early-- at 5:17 p.m. Monday ought to be sunny but impressively cool with highs only in the 50s. Upper 30s and lower 40s imply a patchy frost risk Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with sunny 60s. Highs quickly surge back into the 70s for the rest of next week with generally low rain chances.
In the tropics we are watching newly formed Tropical Depression Twenty-nine in the central Caribbean. It should become Tropical Storm Eta in the hours ahead as it drifts towards Central America in the days ahead.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tailor your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast from your WECT Weather App.
