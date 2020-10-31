First Alert Forecast: a weather treat this evening, an unsettled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you and happy Halloween! Thanks for checking in to you First Alert Forecast. There is no shortage of things to do this weekend, but in the midst everything, remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed and check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. And just like the time, temperatures will fall back across the Cape Fear Region.