First Alert Forecast: spooky chill in the air for Halloween weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and happy Halloween! Thanks for checking in to you First Alert Forecast. There is no shortage of things to do this weekend, but in the midst everything, remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed and check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. And just like the time, temperatures will fall back across the Cape Fear Region.
Here’s what you can expect for...
Saturday: Sunshine and crisp autumn conditions. Northeast breezes will gust 10s mph - more ideal for yard cleanup and / or Halloween activities. Temperatures will grow from the upper 40s and lower 50s first thing to the deep 60s in the afternoon. Then, expect readings to fall to the 50s after a 6:18 p.m. sunset. Have a safe day!
Sunday into next week: A reinforcing shot of chill will approach with highs in the 70s, variable clouds, and the risk of a shower Sunday. Sunrise will be at 6:32 a.m. and Sunset will come early-- at 5:17 p.m. Monday ought to be sunny but impressively cool with highs only in the 50s. Upper 30s and lower 40s imply a patchy frost risk Tuesday morning. Otherwise, expect a very nice Election Day with sunny 60s.
In the tropics we are watching a strong tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. This system has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Eta sometime today or tomorrow.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tailor your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast from your WECT Weather App. And thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.