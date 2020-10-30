The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere this year

“For those who aren’t aware of the Alzheimer’s Association, please know that the money that is raised really goes to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Jenn Briand, Senior Manager of the walk. “There’s no way to prevent it, no way to stop it. There are over 5 million Americans who are personally impacted by Alzheimer’s, meaning they have a diagnosis and millions more unpaid caregivers taking care of those people.”