WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Instead of one big event, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere this year.
The Alzheimer’s Association, which funds research to find a cure for the condition, was forced to make changes to the annual walk events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, walkers are encouraged to get out in their neighborhoods, trails, parks or even on a treadmill to participate.
The Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to walk as individuals or in small groups.
The event is Sat., Nov. 7 in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.
In North Carolina, 180,000 people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“For those who aren’t aware of the Alzheimer’s Association, please know that the money that is raised really goes to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Jenn Briand, Senior Manager of the walk. “There’s no way to prevent it, no way to stop it. There are over 5 million Americans who are personally impacted by Alzheimer’s, meaning they have a diagnosis and millions more unpaid caregivers taking care of those people.”
On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will be hosted by WECT News and FOX Wilmington’s Ashlea Kosikowski and will feature speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. That will happen online and then, the walk will start.
The Promise Garden, at the Long Leaf Park in Wilmington, will be displayed in a “view only” format that participants can drive by on the day of the walk to honor those who are impacted by Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina. For the latest updates, visit: alz.org/walk.
