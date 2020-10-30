Takayo Siddle: UNCW’s Head Coach reflects on the unanswered calls he made to his Mom (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Siddle’s eight months working under Keatts at HMA eventually led to his first college coaching opportunity. Chris Holtman, who was an assistant coach at Gardner Webb when Siddle played for the Bulldogs, became the head coach in 2010 and hired Siddle to be an assistant. After four seasons with his alma mater, Siddle once again joined Keatts' staff when he became the head coach at UNCW. Their Seahawk teams quicky saw success, winning three consecutive CAA championships and earning back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Keatts left Wilmington in 2017 for the head coaching job at North Carolina State, and UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass named Siddle the Interim Head Coach of the men’s basketball program. When it came time to announce the new permanent head coach, Siddle did not get the job. He followed Keatts and became an assistant with the Wolfpack.