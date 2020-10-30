Student at Laney High School tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A student at Laney High School has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.
According to an email sent to parents Friday morning, the student was last inside the high school on Oct. 22 and contact tracing has been conducted to identify which staff and students had contact with the student.
“We are in contact with the NHC Health Department and are continuing to advise consistency in the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet away from others, and Wash hands often,” the email stated.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.