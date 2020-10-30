Kure Beach announces closures for filming of ‘Hightown’ on Nov. 4

“There will be closures to Atlantic and M Avenues, the Kure Beach Boardwalk, three beach accesses, and numerous parking areas to accommodate filming,” the town announced in a news release. “Property owners and renters to property within the affected area will still be able to access their homes, although they may experience occasional delays in travel. Emergency vehicles will be granted access should the need arise. Off-duty Police Officers and Sheriff Deputies will be on scene for safety and traffic control. We apologize for any inconvenience but do appreciate your cooperation in extending hospitality to our guests.”